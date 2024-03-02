ELECTRIC CALLBOY - A Roadie's Life On Tour: Stuttgart, Germany (Vlog)

Tank The Tech, who has an increasingly popular music industry focused YouTube channel, has shared a new video from Electric Callboy's current European tour along with the following message:

"Every show on the current tour has gotten better and better, and Stuttgart had the band in top form. Join me for another behind the scenes vlog filled with hilarious moments, a look at tour set-ups behind the scenes, and even some time-lapses of the stage being built."

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)