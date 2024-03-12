ELECTRIC CALLBOY - A Roadie's Life On Tour: Vienna, Austria (Vlog)

Tank The Tech, who has an increasingly popular music industry focused YouTube channel, has shared a new video from Electric Callboy's current European tour along with the following message:

"You guys wanted longer videos, so you get a longer video. This behind-the-scenes vlog is loaded with a lot more interaction with the crew, as well as some up close moments with the tour's pyrotechnician, and other fun moments with Electric Callboy."

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)