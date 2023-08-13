ELECTRIC CALLBOY On Being Called A Novelty Band - "We Love Being In This Position"

Metal Hammer caught up with German techno-metallers Electric Callboy - formerly Eskimo Callboy - for a round of questions submitted by their readers. Following is an excerpt from the Q&A.with vocalists Nico Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak.

Q: How do you feel about being pigeonholed as a novelty band?

Kevin: "We love being in this position. Our band got much bigger during the pandemic. It helped us to find ourselves again and we could help people with the funny stuff we made. We got so many messages that said, 'My life is depressing, sometimes I just need one of your videos or songs to get me through it.' That’s what we wanted to do."

Q: How did you settle on Electric Callboy as a new name?

Kevin: "Every other new name we came up with felt wrong. Eskimo Callboy was our name for more than 10 years, so having a new one felt wrong, but we knew about the responsibility that we have as a band and we don’t want to be a band that doesn’t give a shit about other people. We have to bring people together, not divide or separate them.

Originally a massive dance hit in 2006 by Cascada, Electric Callboy has given the beloved track "Everytime We Touch" their own unique twist, showcasing their creative prowess and readiness to conquer the mainstream.

Combining their signature high-energy sound with a fresh approach, Electric Callboy's rendition of this Euro-Dance classic breathes new life into the iconic track, adding their own distinct style and injecting it with a surge of contemporary rock vibes. The result is an electrifying anthem that will have listeners dancing and singing along in no time.

To complement the release, Electric Callboy has unveiled an impressive music video shot at castle Rothestein, providing a visually stunning backdrop for their energetic performance.

While basking in the success of their latest album TEKKNO, Electric Callboy is also making waves on the live circuit. The band is currently in the midst of a festival tour across Europe, where they continue to mesmerize audiences with their electrifying performances. The tour has been met with an overwhelming response, with fans eagerly anticipating their energetic and engaging shows.

Not stopping there, Electric Callboy is poised to embark on a highly anticipated nationwide tour across the United States. The buzz surrounding the band's live shows has resulted in almost all tickets being sold out ahead of time, demonstrating their growing popularity and demand among music enthusiasts. Audiences can expect an unforgettable live experience filled with explosive energy and infectious melodies.

As they close out the year, the band has their sights set on UK and Australia, where they will bring their electrifying performances to enthusiastic fans across the continent. With their skyrocketing success and ever-growing fan base, the band's tour in Australia promises to be a highlight of their journey, leaving a lasting impression on music lovers Down Under.

Find tour and ticket information at electriccallboy.com.

I became a father for the first time, and finding a new name for a band that already exists is like finding a name for a newborn. For example, 'Kevin' in German is not a very cool name. Kevins are like the assholes in Germany. So, we wanted to keep the 'EC' initials. With 'electric' it was pretty fluid and the initials were still there. We thought it’d be such a big problem rebranding, otherwise. Like, 'Holy shit, will people accept it?' So many fears. But it didn’t take us more than a month maybe, and we forgot about all that. This new name is so cool."

Q: As a band that has gone viral, is there any vital - and cautionary - advice you’d give to other bands?

Nico: "The most important thing is stay humble. Enjoy every minute but never stick your nose up. You have to work. You have to be consistent. You have to be authentic."

