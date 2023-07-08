ELECTRIC CALLBOY On Covering CASCADA's “Everytime We Touch” - "We Wanted To Try Out If It Was Possible To Do A Metal Version" (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with Electric Callboy vocalists Nico Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak prior to the band's show at Tuska Festival 2023 in Helsinki on July 2nd. Check out the interview below.

On covering the 2006 dance hit "Everytime We Touch" by Cascada:

Sallach: "We love the song. There was a first version by Maggie Riley in the '90s, but we wanted to do something like the Cascada version. We've loved that song for so many years.. we wanted to try out if it was possible to do a metal version of it, and we did it. We wanted o have it on out latest record, TEKKNO, and it didn't worl, so right now it's a stand alone (track)."

Ratajczak: "We released it right before the summer festival season, and for us it's a good way to give the people something new, and it's something we can celebrate as well. It's so much fun to play live."

Originally a massive dance hit in 2006 by Cascada, Electric Callboy has given the beloved track "Everytime We Touch" their own unique twist, showcasing their creative prowess and readiness to conquer the mainstream.

Combining their signature high-energy sound with a fresh approach, Electric Callboy's rendition of this Euro-Dance classic breathes new life into the iconic track, adding their own distinct style and injecting it with a surge of contemporary rock vibes. The result is an electrifying anthem that will have listeners dancing and singing along in no time.

To complement the release, Electric Callboy has unveiled an impressive music video shot at castle Rothestein, providing a visually stunning backdrop for their energetic performance.

While basking in the success of their latest album TEKKNO, Electric Callboy is also making waves on the live circuit. The band is currently in the midst of a festival tour across Europe, where they continue to mesmerize audiences with their electrifying performances. The tour has been met with an overwhelming response, with fans eagerly anticipating their energetic and engaging shows.

Not stopping there, Electric Callboy is poised to embark on a highly anticipated nationwide tour across the United States. The buzz surrounding the band's live shows has resulted in almost all tickets being sold out ahead of time, demonstrating their growing popularity and demand among music enthusiasts. Audiences can expect an unforgettable live experience filled with explosive energy and infectious melodies.

As they close out the year, the band has their sights set on UK and Australia, where they will bring their electrifying performances to enthusiastic fans across the continent. With their skyrocketing success and ever-growing fan base, the band's tour in Australia promises to be a highlight of their journey, leaving a lasting impression on music lovers Down Under.

Find tour and ticket information at electriccallboy.com.