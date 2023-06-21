ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2023 Show Streaming

On June 18th, thrash legends Testament performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Tekkno Train"

"MC Thunder II"

"BLELELELE"

"Spaceman"

"Hate/Love"

"Castrop x Spandau"

"Arrow of Love"

"Hypa Hypa"

"Hurrikan"

"MC Thunder"

"Pump It"

"Mindreader"

"We Got The Moves"

The band's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)

"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"