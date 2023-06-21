ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2023 Show Streaming
June 21, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Tekkno Train"
"MC Thunder II"
"BLELELELE"
"Spaceman"
"Hate/Love"
"Castrop x Spandau"
"Arrow of Love"
"Hypa Hypa"
"Hurrikan"
"MC Thunder"
"Pump It"
"Mindreader"
"We Got The Moves"
The band's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:
- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
Tracklist:
"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)
"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"