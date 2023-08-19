ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share European Summer Festivals 2023 Vlog 1 - Nova Rock, Download

Germany's self-proclaimed porno metallers hasve shared the first in a series of European summer festival vlogs. First up, they take us behind the scenes at Nova Rock (Austria) and Download (UK).

On June 18th, Electric Callboy performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Tekkno Train"

"MC Thunder II"

"BLELELELE"

"Spaceman"

"Hate/Love"

"Castrop x Spandau"

"Arrow of Love"

"Hypa Hypa"

"Hurrikan"

"MC Thunder"

"Pump It"

"Mindreader"

"We Got The Moves"

The band's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)

"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"