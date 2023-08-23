ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share European Summer Festivals 2023 Vlog 2 - Copenhell, Pinkpop, Hellfest

August 23, 2023, 55 minutes ago

news electric callboy heavy metal hellfest 2023 copenhell 2023 pinkpop 2023

ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share European Summer Festivals 2023 Vlog 2 - Copenhell, Pinkpop, Hellfest

Germany's self-proclaimed porno metallers hasve shared the first in a series of European summer festival vlogs. In Vlog 2, they take us behind the scenes at Copenhell (Denmark), Pinkpop (Netherlands) and Hellfest (France). 

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)

"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews