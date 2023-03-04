ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Official Video For "Tekkno Train"

March 4, 2023, 18 minutes ago

news electric callboy heavy metal

Electric Callboy will release the Tekkno (Tour Edition) on March 24th. Below is the official video for "Tekkno Train", taken from the record.

Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)

"We Got The Moves (Live 2022)"



