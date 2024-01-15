ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Tour Of New Rehearsal / Recording Studio / Warehouse - "Hello 2024"
January 15, 2024, 46 minutes ago
In the clip below, Germany's Electric Callboy take viewers on a tour of their new rehearsal / recording studio / warehouse.
Electric Callboy recently shared an official video trailer for their upcoming Tekkno World Tour 2024. Check it out below.
The first round of confirmed dates for Europe are as follows:
February
2 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom (Sold Out)
3 - Hannnover, Germany - ZAG Arena (Sold Out)
9 - Innsbruck, Austria - Olympiaworld
10 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle
23 - Nürmberg, Germany - Arena
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
March
1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)
Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:
- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
Tracklist:
"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)