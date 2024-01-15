ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Tour Of New Rehearsal / Recording Studio / Warehouse - "Hello 2024"

In the clip below, Germany's Electric Callboy take viewers on a tour of their new rehearsal / recording studio / warehouse.

Electric Callboy recently shared an official video trailer for their upcoming Tekkno World Tour 2024. Check it out below.

The first round of confirmed dates for Europe are as follows:

February

2 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom (Sold Out)

3 - Hannnover, Germany - ZAG Arena (Sold Out)

9 - Innsbruck, Austria - Olympiaworld

10 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle

23 - Nürmberg, Germany - Arena

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)