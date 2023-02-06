ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Vlog From First Ever Australian Tour

February 6, 2023, an hour ago

news

ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Vlog From First Ever Australian Tour

Electric Callboy released their new studio album, Tekkno, on September 9th, 2022 via Century Media Records. They toured Australia for the first time ever in November / December 2022 and have shared a vlog of the experience.

 

Electric Callboy will release the Tekkno (Tour Edition) on March 24th. Below is the official live video for "We Got The Moves", taken from the record.

 

 

Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available for pre-order in the following formats:

 

 

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase

 

 

 

 

Tracklist:

 

 

"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)

 

 

 



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews