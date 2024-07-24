ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Vlog From Japan's Fox Fest 2024

German techno metallers, Electric Callboy, have shared a vlog from their recent experience visiting Japan for Fox Fest 2024 in Saitama, Japan. Check it out below.

Electric Callboy and Japan's Babymetal recently teamed up for a new song, "Ratatata", which is now available on all digital platforms. They released an official live video for the song, which can be viewed below. It was shot on May 25th at Fox Fest 2024 , and was the first time Electric Callboy and Babymetal performed together live.