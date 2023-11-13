ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share Vlog From Sold Out Tekkno UK Tour

Germany's Electric Callboy have shared a vlog from their recent sold out UK tour in support of their hit album, Tekkno. Check it out below.

Electric Callboy performed at Birmingham, England's O2 Academy on October 28th. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Tekkno Train"

"MC Thunder II (Dancing Like a Ninja)"

"Spaceman"

"Hate/Love"

"Everytime We Touch" (Cascada)

"The Scene"

"Castrop X Spandau"

"Arrow of Love"

- drum solo -

"Hypa Hypa"

"Parasite"

"Let It Go / I Want It That Way" (acoustic)

"Hurrikan"

"Fuckboi"

"MC Thunder"

Encore:

"Pump It"

"Mindreader"

Encore 2:

"We Got the Moves"

Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:

- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)

- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)

- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

Tracklist:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Pump It" (Live)

"Hate/Love" (Live)

"Spaceman" (Live)

"We Got The Moves" (Live)

"Hypa Hypa" (Live)