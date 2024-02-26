ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Tekkno World Tour 2024: Horror Edition Innsbruck / Basel Vlog Available

February 26, 2024, an hour ago

news electric callboy heavy metal

Electric Callboy kicked off their Tekkno World Tour 2024 on February 2nd in Berlin, Germany. They have shared a new vlog from the road, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their Innsbruck, Austria and Basel, Switzerland shows. Check it out below. 

Remaining European tour dates:

March
1 -  Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle 
2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe  (Sold Out)

Go to this location for the band's complete tour schedule.



