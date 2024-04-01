ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Tekkno World Tour 2024: Orchestra Edition Vienna / Dresden Vlog Available
April 1, 2024, 43 minutes ago
Electric Callboy kicked off their Tekkno World Tour 2024 on February 2nd in Berlin, Germany. They have shared a new vlog from the road, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their shows in Vienna, Austria and Dresden, Germany. Check it out below.
Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:
- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
Tracklist:
"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)