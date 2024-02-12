ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Tekkno World Tour 2024: Sitcom Edition Berlin / Hannover Vlog Available
Electric Callboy kicked off their Tekkno World Tour 2024 on February 2nd in Berlin, Germany. They have shared a new vlog from the road, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their Berlin and Hannover shows. Check it out below.
Remaining European tour dates:
February
23 - Nürmberg, Germany - Arena
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
March
1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)
