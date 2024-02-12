ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Tekkno World Tour 2024: Sitcom Edition Berlin / Hannover Vlog Available

February 12, 2024, 23 minutes ago

news electric callboy heavy metal

ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Tekkno World Tour 2024: Sitcom Edition Berlin / Hannover Vlog Available

Electric Callboy kicked off their Tekkno World Tour 2024 on February 2nd in Berlin, Germany. They have shared a new vlog from the road, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their Berlin and Hannover shows. Check it out below. 

Remaining European tour dates:

February

23 -  Nürmberg, Germany - Arena
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

March
1 -  Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle 
2 - Dreesden, Germany - Messe  (Sold Out)

Go to this location for the band's complete tour schedule.



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources