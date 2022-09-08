ELECTRIC MOB Debut Official Live Video For "Devil You Know"

Brazilian rockers, Electric Mob, have released an official live video for "Devil You Know". The original track is featured on the band's debut album, Discharge, available via Frontiers Music Srl. The footage was filmed live at Nico's Studio in Curitiba, Brazil on May 22, 2022.

Watch an official live video for "Higher Than Your Heels", also filmed at Nico's Studio:

Order the Discharge album here.

Tracklisting:

"Awaken"

"Devil You Know"

"King’s Ale"

"Got Me Runnin’"

"Far Off"

"Your Ghost"

"Gypsy Touch"

"123 Burn"

"Upside Down"

"Higher Than Your Heels"

"Brand New Rope"

"We Are Wrong"

"Your Ghost" video:

"Higher Than Your Heels" video:

"Far Off" video:

"King’s Ale":

"Devil You Know" video:

Lineup:

Renan Zonta - Vocals

Ben Hur Auwarter - Guitar

Yuri Elero - Bass

André Leister - Drums