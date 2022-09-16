ELECTRIC MOB Release Better Live Than Never (Official Bootleg); Full Performance Video Streaming; New Album Coming Early 2023

Electric Mob are currently putting the finishing touches on their upcoming second studio album, details of which will be unveiled before year's end. In the meantime, Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of a very special live performance from the band, Better Live Than Never, captured at Nico's Studio in the band's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil.

The audio of the full performance can be streamed on your preferred digital music service here.You can watch the full performance in all its blazing glory below.

A mixture of powerful vocals, mean guitar riffs, and heavy groove with influences from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, Electric Mob are faithful students, lovers, and progenitors of rock ‘n roll. This, for lack of a better term, "electric" performance from the band features tracks culled from the band's debut album Discharge as well as tracks from their independent EP, Leave A Scar and showcases how they are clearly a coming force to be reckoned with.

Formed in Curitiba, Brazil by Renan Zonta (vocals), Ben Hur Auwarter (guitar), Yuri Elero (bass), and André Leister (drums), Electric Mob caught the attention of Frontiers with their tremendous hard rock songs that show the influence of contemporary hard rock giants while also showing a knowledge of the hard rock pillars of the '70s and '80s.

Electric Mob is made up of four young, hungry, and extremely talented musicians, with the rock 'n roll attitude to deliver their explosive performances. Like a sonic punch to the face, their songs bring a heavy sound with a distinct groove.

Better Live Than Never (Official Bootleg) tracklisting:

Intro

"Black Tide"

"Gypsy Touch"

"King's Ale"

"Higher Than Your Heels"

"Brand New Rope"

"Your Ghost"

"Got Me Runnin'"

"Devil You Know"

"Need to Rush"

"Far Off"

"Upside Down"

Electric Mob are:

Renan Zonta - Vocals

Ben Hur Auwarter - Guitar

Yuri Elero - Bass

André Leister - Drums