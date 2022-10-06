ELECTRIC MOB Release New Single "Sun Is Falling"; Official Music Video Posted

Electric Mob are putting the final touches on their upcoming second studio album, details of which will be unveiled before year's end, with the album anticipated for release in early 2023.

In the meantime, the band has released a new single and music video, "Sun Is Falling", to preview the album. Stream the song here, and watch the official music video below:

Electric Mob recently unveiled a very special live performance, "Better Live Than Never", captured at Nico's Studio in the band's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil.

Formed in Curitiba, Brazil by Renan Zonta (vocals), Ben Hur Auwarter (guitar), Yuri Elero (bass), and André Leister (drums), Electric Mob caught the attention of Frontiers with their tremendous hard rock songs that show the influence of contemporary hard rock giants while also showing a knowledge of the hard rock pillars of the '70s and '80s.

Electric Mob is made up of four young, hungry, and extremely talented musicians, with the rock 'n roll attitude to deliver their explosive performances. Like a sonic punch to the face, their songs bring a heavy sound with a distinct groove.

Electric Mob is one of rock’s most exciting and promising newcomers in years. Stay tuned for more news about the band's upcoming studio album in the coming week.

Electric Mob lineup:

Renan Zonta - Vocals

Ben Hur Auwarter - Guitar

Yuri Elero - Bass

André Leister - Drums