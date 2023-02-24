ELEGANT WEAPONS Feat. JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, URIAH HEEP, ACCEPT Members Release "Blind Leading The Blind" Single And Video; Horns For A Halo Album Details Revealed

Metal fans have been eager to hear what the new collaboration, Elegant Weapons, sounds like, after the formation of the band - comprised of Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams - was first announced last year. Now, the time is finally upon us to get a sneak peek of what lays in store from the quartet, with the new single/video, “Blind Leading The Blind”. Stream the track here, and watch the music video below.

“The video is great and gives a quirky and stylistic representation of the meaning of the song,” explains Faulkner. “The main character is getting drunk on the power he is given by the people that trust him, only to be found out later when his followers really see the truth. When the power is taken away, he is seen for what he really is.”

Elegant Weapons’ debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), will be dropping May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

And shortly after the album’s release, the group plans on hitting the road, according to the guitarist. “We are very much looking forward to touring and our first tour dates are taking place in Europe starting in June 2023. Fans can expect heavy songs with catchy melodies, great vocals, and lots of riffs! We all live to play live, and can’t wait to take the Elegant Weapons out onto the live stage.”

As for the music, Richie describes it as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society, but with a lot of melody, sort of old school and modern at once if that makes any sense, and actually down-tuned a whole step. There are a lot of guitar solos and the songs are on the heavier side. And even though there’s a lot of melody, it’s still going to shake your bones.”

Lastly, Faulkner sees a promising/long road ahead for Elegant Weapons. “As far as the future, we are all dedicated to giving this band the longest life we can. Live shows, tours and future albums. Growing with the fans along the way. The writing process for the second album is already underway and with live dates coming in thick and fast, we are looking forward to seeing how the future evolves for Elegant Weapons.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"

"Do Or Die"

"Blind Leading The Blind"

"Ghost Of You"

"Bitter Pill"

"Lights Out"

"Horns For A Halo"

"Dirty Pig"

"White Horse"

"Downfall Rising"

"Blind Leading The Blind" video: