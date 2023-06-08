ELEGY - 2023 Remaster Of 1997's State Of Mind Album Available On Digital Platforms

The recently reunited Elegy out of Holland have checked in with the following update:

"Elegy are proud to announce that State Of Mind 2023 Remaster official debut online release is available on 100+ streaming platforms worldwide. Check out the HearNow link below to stream your favourite platform Spotify, Apple, Deezer, iTunes, etc. and thanks again for sharing and supporting out music during the past 25 years."

Originally recorded and released worldwide in 1997 with sales in excess of 150,000 units, Elegy celebrate their reunion after 25 years since the CD release with the official debut digital release of State Of Mind 2023 Remaster. The line-up features:

Vocals - Ian Parry

Guitar - Henk van de Laars

Bass - Martin Helmantel

Drums - Dirk Bruinenberg

Go to the digital platforms here.

Tracklist:

"Equinox (instrumental)

"Visual Vortex"

"Trust"

"Beyond"

"Shadow Dancer"

"Aladdins Cave"

"State of Mind"

"Destiny Calling"

"Resurrection" (instrumental)

"Losers Game"

"Suppression"

Elegy recently announced The Reunion tour, starting in 2023. Looking back upon their long career, Elegy have sold more than 250,000 albums in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The origins of the band name Elegy as dictionary’s explanation is rock solid. A poem written in elegiac meter; a lament or song of sorrow. However, the band's entire musical history was nothing more than a unique success story in the annals of Prog rock metal.

Antje Lange (Noise Records): "Elegy is one of the most talented bands I worked with. Extremely creative and virtuosic. We worked together for many years and it was always a pleasure sharing ideas with this dedicated band. I am really happy to hear that Elegy has re-united and I wish them all the best from the depth of my heart."

Elegy has reunited with their ultimate line-up;

Ian Parry – Vocals

Henk van der Laars – Guitar

Gilbert Pot – Guitar / keyboards

Martin Helmantel – Bass

Dirk Bruinenberg – Drums

The band will perform songs from their first three albums - Labyrinth Of Dreams, Supremacy, and Lost - as well as their internationally successful State Of Mind record from 1997, and followed Manifstation Of Fear from 1998, produced by Helloween's Keeper Of The Seven Keys producer Tommy Newton.

Elegy released seven albums and one EP between 1992 and 2002:

Labyrinth of Dreams (1992)

Supremacy (1994)

Lost (1995)

Primal Instinct (EP) (1996)

State of Mind (1997)

Manifestation of Fear (1998)

Forbidden Fruit (2000)

Principles of Pain (2002)

Reunion live dates will be announced soon for 2023/2024.