ELEGY Confirmed To Support ANGRA For March 2024 Athens Show

Back in April, it was confirmed that Dutch prog metallers Elegy have reunited in the strongest line-up of their career. The band sees the return of founding guitarist Henk van der Laars following decades of absence, alongside vocalist Ian Parry, bassist Martin Helmantel, drummer Dirk Bruinenberg, and new second guitarist Gilbert Pot.

Elegy's live schedule is now as follows:

March

20 - Kyttaro - Athens, Greece (supporting Angra)

22 - Horns Up Festival - Trikala, Greece

Elegy will perform songs from their first three albums - Labyrinth Of Dreams, Supremacy, and Lost - as well as their internationally successful State Of Mind record from 1997, and followed Manifestation Of Fear from 1998, produced by Helloween's Keeper Of The Seven Keys producer Tommy Newton.

Elegy played their first reunion show at The Legend Club in Milan Italy as part of the Loud And Proud Fest 2023 on October 22nd. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Equinox" (intro)

"Trust"

"The Grand Change"

"Visual Vortex"

"Take My Love"

"1998 (The Prophecy)"

"Spirits"

"Loser's Game"

"All Systems Go"

"Shadow Dancer"

"Anouk"

"Circles in the Sand"

"Frenzy"

"Manifestation of Fear"

"I'm No Fool"

"State of Mind"

Elegy released seven albums and one EP between 1992 and 2002:

Labyrinth of Dreams (1992)

Supremacy (1994)

Lost (1995)

Primal Instinct (EP) (1996)

State of Mind (1997)

Manifestation of Fear (1998)

Forbidden Fruit (2000)

Principles of Pain (2002)