ELEINE Drop Official Video For Their Darkest Song "War Das Alles"

Swedish dark symphonic metal powerhouse, Eleine, are currently setting the stages on fire as support band of the current Moonspell North American tour and today, the unceasing band have unveiled one of the most special songs taken from their upcoming album, We Shall Remain, which will be released on July 14 via Atomic Fire Records.

"War Das Alles: (German for 'Was this all?') was written in one of the darkest hours. This German poem by front-woman Madeleine Liljestam translates into one of the most touching and intimate moments on the album.

Says the band: "It all started with a poem in English, that made more sense in German and 'War Das Alles' came to life. In the midst of darkness, you might question yourself - was this all? Am I no more? It's a natural question when going through something that's too heavy for your shoulders. Before things get better - it will be heavier for a while. Whether it's depression, a difficult task at work or a relationship... it usually gets heavier right before you reach the goal. With this single, we want to highlight that these thoughts and feelings sometimes enter your life, and that it doesn't mean it's the end. It's a part of something better to come. Balance within life. Feel that you are accepted as you are with this song, that you are not alone. Embrace the very special feeling and atmosphere this chorus brings - and tomorrow might feel a bit brighter with the entire Eleine legions supporting you."

We Shall Remain was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead vocalist Madeleine Liljestam while Thomas "Plec" Johansson took care of co-recording, mixing ,and mastering at The Panic Room Studio in Skövde, Sweden. Its fiery artwork was designed by Nestor Avalos (nestoravalosofficial.com) and Madeleine Liljestam.

We Shall Remain will be available as a digibook CD, digibook CD + signed photo card (limited edition; EMP & Sound Pollution excl.), jewel case CD, LP (Orange/White), and digitally.

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive "War Das Alles", "Never Forget", and “We Are Legion” instantly at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Never Forget”

“Stand By The Flame”

“We Are Legion”

“Promise Of Apocalypse”

“Blood In Their Eyes”

“Vemod”

“Through The Mist”

“Suffering”

“War Das Alles”

“We Shall Remain”

(Photo: Madeleine Lijestam/Rikard Ekberg)