ELEINE Launch “Promise Of Apocalypse” Visualizer Video And Release Digital 2-Track Single

Swedish symphonic dark metal five-piece Eleine has unveiled a visualizer video for their latest single, “Promise Of Apocalypse.” The song is taken from the band's fourth studio album, We Shall Remain, which was released on July 14, 2023 and supported by many live activities across Europe and North America, while the digital version of the single comes with a previously unheard instrumental version as second track.

Guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg explains its meaning, "Years will pass and you will gain nothing unless you take charge of your own life. You can rise again and stand on your own, even if you've never been this broken before. 'Promise Of Apocalypse' is about an apocalyptic event of your own life, if you don't change that which consumes you."

Stream/purchase “Promise Of Apocalypse” here.