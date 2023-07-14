ELEINE Premier "We Shall Remain" Music Video; New Album Available Now

Swedish symphonic dark metal outfit, Eleine, have released their fourth studio album, We Shall Remain, via Atomic Fire Records. The band have prepared another music video - this time for the album's title track - which can be viewed below.

Band founding members, lead singer Madeleine Liljestam and Rikard Ekberg (guitars, vocals), comment, "This song combines all important elements that Eleine are known for: Chuggy riffs, groovy rhythms as well as a smashing chorus while its empowering lyrics breathe the spirit our legions keep following us for."

We Shall Remain was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead vocalist Madeleine Liljestam while Thomas "Plec" Johansson took care of co-recording, mixing ,and mastering at The Panic Room Studio in Skövde, Sweden. Its fiery artwork was designed by Nestor Avalos (nestoravalosofficial.com) and Madeleine Liljestam.

We Shall Remain is available as a digibook CD, digibook CD + signed photo card (limited edition; EMP & Sound Pollution excl.), jewel case CD, LP (Orange/White), and digitally.

Order the album in the physical format of your choice, psave it on your favorite DSP, or order it digitally at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Never Forget”

“Stand By The Flame”

“We Are Legion”

“Promise Of Apocalypse”

“Blood In Their Eyes”

“Vemod”

“Through The Mist”

“Suffering”

“War Das Alles”

“We Shall Remain”

"War Das Alles":

"Never Forget" visualizer:

“We Are Legion”:

Eleine have been announced as support act for industrial metal icons, Pain. Finnish folk metallers Ensiferum as special guests plus an additional support band, Japanese samurai metal trio Ryujin (formerly known as Gyze), complete the touring package of the 33-show run across 17 European countries which will take place in October and November of this year. Tickets are on sale now – head to eleine.com for tour dates and additional information.

Eleine comment, "Legions! We will be back on the European roads this autumn supporting legendary Pain alongside Ensiferum and Ryujin! We will bring our new album We Shall Remain with us and we can't wait to create metal mayhem with you. This past year has been intense touring for us and it just continues. We'll see you in the pit!"