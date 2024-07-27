ELEINE Release Official Visualizer For New Single "Through The Mist"

As October 3rd, the start of their We Shall Remain European headline tour, draws ever closer, Swedish symphonic dark metal luminaries Eleine have released a surprising digital 2-track single, "Through The Mist". The song (incl. instrumental version) is available on all streaming platforms and can be listened to here.

Brute riffing and pounding drumming open "Through The Mist", which also features Rikard Ekberg's rarely heard clear vocals. However, this gradually changes into his distinctive growling before Madeleine Liljestam takes the lead and presents the band's (fan) legion with a truly redeeming chorus, which gives new hope to all those who currently seem to see no end to the light of the tunnel.

Madeleine and Rikard comment:

"Sometimes you are aware that you will not win a battle. But even if you don't win a fight, that doesn't mean the whole war is lost. 'Through The Mist' deals with the situation in the middle of a fight, physically or mentally, where you realize that you just can't win it. Nonetheless, you don't give up and keep fighting tooth and nail until the bitter end. There's a good reason that the motto 'United we stand' is so common in Eleine's music: the relationship between us as a band and our fans is extremely strong and should always be a two-way street where we help each other and fight side by side against any problems. So this song even contains a section that is explicitly addressed to our followers and in which we once again make it clear that we are incredibly proud of all those who face the fight against their demons on a daily basis."

Eleine have announced their 2024 We Shall Remain Tour through Europe and the UK for October. Find tickets at eleine.com.

Eleine are:

Madeleine Liljestam | vocals

Rikard Ekberg | guitars, vocals

Victor Jonasson | guitars

Filip Stålberg | bass

Jesper Sunnhagen | drums