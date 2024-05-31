ELEINE Releases Official Video For “Suffering”

Almost a year after its release, the fourth studio album by Swedish symphonic dark metal sensation Eleine, We Shall Remain, is still on everyone's lips.

Today, the indefatigable five-piece unveil the official video for the track “Suffering” which incorporates huge melodies, crushing riffs, an insane vocal range and orchestral grandeur. The digital version of the single comes with a previously unheard instrumental version as second track.

Vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg explain the profound meaning of the song, "Life is never easy and sometimes it forces you to push forward even when you see no reason to. Your own mind is beating you down and tearing you apart, repeating the past that leaves you in an endless loop of hopelessness and pain. But... you don't give up. You start facing your fears which leaves you torn between staying in a place you know but is destroying you or go towards something unexplored that may or may not give you strength. Eventually you reach a point where you see your old self from the other side. That's when you know you survived."

As they're getting ready for a handful of summer festivals, Eleine have already announced their 2024 We Shall Remain Tour through Europe and the UK for October. Find tickets at eleine.com.

Eleine are:

Madeleine Liljestam | vocals

Rikard Ekberg | guitars, vocals

Victor Jonasson | guitars

Filip Stålberg | bass

Jesper Sunnhagen | drums