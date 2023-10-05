ELEINE Releases Surprise Two-Track Single, "Blood In Their Eyes"; Band Welcomes Live Guitarist As Permanent Member

Swedish symphonic dark metal act Eleine only knows one direction: towards the top! Besides releasing two strong records via Atomic Fire Records (2022's Acoustic In Hell and 2023's We Shall Remain), the band has performed shows around the globe with Kamelot, labelmates Sonata Arctica, and many others, including a North American live debut alongside Moonspell this past Spring (which will be followed by an appearance at ProgPower USA next year).

Their next adventure commenced today with the first of 34 shows as part of the European leg of the I Am On Tour with Pain, Ensiferum, and Ryujin. As a result of being on the road almost nonstop, the group's lineup has also become more concrete with live guitarist Victor Jonasson joining Eleine as a permanent member and thus completing the band as a true quintet.

Vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist / vocalist Rikard Ekberg comment, "Victor has been our live guitarist since late 2021, and we are proud to welcome him as our new permanent guitarist in the band. Victor has proven himself repeatedly with great talent and team spirit. We are happy to welcome him to the band!"

Jonasson adds, "It feels amazing being a permanent member of such a fantastic band like Eleine. After almost two years as their live session guitarist, I can safely say there are no better people to play with than these."

Additionally, the Swedes have released a brand new digital two-track single titled "Blood In Their Eyes". Its title may sound familiar since it belongs to a track that can also be found on Eleine's latest studio offering, We Shall Remain. As a bonus, the band has added a previously unreleased instrumental version of the song. Stream / purchase "Blood In Their Eyes" here.

Pain is currently on tour with special guests Ensiferum, Eleine, and Ryujin. Confirmed dates are listed below.

October

5 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

6 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

7 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa

10 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

11 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

12 - Brimingham, UK - The Asylum

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

14 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur (Sold Out)

18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

19 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Lisbon

20 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa

22 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

24 - Ljbljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna

25 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Music Club

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space

31 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

2 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

3 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

(Photo by Madeleine Liljestam / Rikard Ekberg)