ELEINE Reveals “Ava Of Death – Acoustic” Video; New EP Out Now

Swedish dark symphonic metal outfit Eleine today unveils their long-awaited EP Acoustic In Hell, available now on Atomic Fire Records. The recording comes in advance of the band’s extensive seven-week European tour next, where they will showcase their biggest hits in an acoustic setting. Acoustic In Hell gives you a wonderful impression of the raw, passionate, and rocking nature of the unplugged versions so many fans are about to witness live on stage.

And if you thought that acoustic tracks don't allow for some headbanging, think again as the band's new music video for “Ava Of Death – Acoustic” will prove. Filmed inside the surreal location of an old castle's prison, the Landskrona Citadel, the clip is a very special one in the history of Eleine, as singer Madeleine Liljestam explains, "This is probably the best music video we've produced to date, and it's an acoustic one! We truly feel that no one should miss out on this pretty remarkable music video."

Recorded within only a week in January 2022 in their dear friend Thomas "Plec" Johansson’s The Panic Room Studio in Skara, Sweden, Acoustic In Hell gets elevated by a stellar performance courtesy of Liljestam who recorded all her vocals in just under three hours. More than anything, this shows the determination and the sheer will power with which things are done in camp Eleine. The EP will contain eight Eleine classics in a raw new acoustic gown.

Acoustic In Hell is available on CD, LP (Yellow-Orange-Red Marbled w/ hand-signed insert) and digitally. Find ordering options at this location.

An exclusive vinyl edition of the record (Blue-White-Black Marbled) with hand-signed insert will be sold on Eleine's acoustic tour starting October 20.

Keep up with Eleine’s upcoming live performances at the band’s official website.

Tracklisting:

“Whisper My Child”

“Enemies”

“Memoriam”

“Ava Of Death”

“All Shall Burn”

“Death Incarnate”

“Break Take Live”

“Hell Moon”

"All Shall Burn":

Eleine:

Madeleine Liljestam – vocals

Rikard Ekberg – guitar, vocals

Jesper Sunnhagen - drums