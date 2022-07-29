ELEINE Share Acoustic Version Of “All Shall Burn”

Swedish dark symphonic metal outfit Eleine will release their Acoustic In Hell EP on October 14 through Atomic Fire Records. The EP presents eight of their classic tracks in raw acoustic form, just in time for their extensive European acoustic tour with labelmates Sonata Arctica. In advance of the EP’s release, today the band unveils their first single and captivating music video for “All Shall Burn (Acoustic).”

Vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and vocalist/guitarist Rikard Ekberg comment, "The original 'All Shall Burn' quickly became a fan-proclaimed Eleine anthem, with its meaning, depth, and heavy groove. We felt it was a given that 'All Shall Burn' should receive the acoustic treatment, to show gratitude towards our fans and also to further peer into the meaning of the song: Perseverance and unity - with that together we can achieve greatness.

"The acoustic translation of 'All Shall Burn' was pretty straightforward. We wanted to keep it raw and authentic. The challenging part was to translate the main riff from electric to acoustic guitar since you really couldn't play it the same way without making it sound empty. The end result turned out great, and we are very proud to finally present 'All Shall Burn' in its acoustic raw and authentic form."

Recorded within only a week in January 2022 in their dear friend Thomas "Plec" Johansson’s The Panic Room Studio in Skara, Sweden, Acoustic In Hell gets elevated by a stellar performance courtesy of Liljestam who recorded all her vocals in just under three hours. More than anything, this shows the determination and the sheer will power with which things are done in camp Eleine. The EP will contain eight Eleine classics in a raw new acoustic gown.

Acoustic In Hell will be released on CD, LP (Yellow-Orange-Red Marbled w/ hand-signed insert) and digitally. Find preordering options at this location.

An exclusive vinyl edition of the record (Blue-White-Black Marbled) with hand-signed insert will be sold on Eleine's acoustic tour starting October 20.

Keep up with Eleine’s upcoming live performances at the band’s official website.

Tracklisting:

“Whisper My Child”

“Enemies”

“Memoriam”

“Ava Of Death”

“All Shall Burn”

“Death Incarnate”

“Break Take Live”

“Hell Moon”

"All Shall Burn":

Eleine:

Madeleine Liljestam – vocals

Rikard Ekberg – guitar, vocals

Jesper Sunnhagen - drums