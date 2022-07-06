ELEINE To Release Acoustic In Hell EP In October

A good song must work in whatever environment it is staged, be it in a full-blown stadium or intimate acoustic setting. Swedish dark symphonic metal outfit Eleine has internalized this little piece of wisdom and rooted it deep within their artistic integrity. There’s no other way to explain their effortless shift between their bombastic side and the deeply spellbinding acoustic guise they present on their brand-new EP Acoustic In Hell set for release on October 14 via Atomic Fire Records. The release comes just in time for their anticipated acoustic tour with metal veterans Sonata Arctica.

“We had never done acoustic versions of our music before, so approaching this challenge was something new to us,” says vocalist Madeleine Liljestam.

Notes guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg, “The main thing we had in mind for these versions was to keep the essence of our metal; to keep it raw and authentic. There is weight to our music and it’s important not to make it overproduced and cute when you get this opportunity.”

Graced by a stunning cover artwork created by Nestor Avalos and Madeleine Liljestam herself, Acoustic In Hell sees the Swedish hopefuls take songs from their three lauded full-lengths -- 2015’s Eleine, 2018’s Until The End, and 2020’s genre favorite Dancing In Hell -- strip them down, and extract their raw, dark essence. "It took a lot re-arranging. We wanted to keep it raw and authentic but still give the acoustic versions their own identity," says Ekberg.

"Yes, and as I always say to the guys: ‘I have to feel it in my hips!’” adds Liljestam. “This applies to the acoustic versions even more."

Recorded within only a week in January 2022 in their dear friend Thomas "Plec" Johansson’s The Panic Room Studio in Skara, Sweden, Acoustic In Hell gets elevated by a stellar performance courtesy of Liljestam who recorded all her vocals in just under three hours. More than anything, this shows the determination and the sheer will power with which things are done in camp Eleine. The EP will contain eight Eleine classics in a raw new acoustic gown.

Preorders for Acoustic In Hell -- which will be available as a CD digipak, vinyl with an exclusive photo book, and digitally -- will begin on July 29, but you can pre-save the first single “All Shall Burn (Acoustic)” at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Whisper My Child”

“Enemies”

“Memoriam”

“Ava Of Death”

“All Shall Burn”

“Death Incarnate”

“Break Take Live”

“Hell Moon”

Eleine:

Madeleine Liljestam – vocals

Rikard Ekberg – guitar, vocals

Jesper Sunnhagen - drums