ELEINE To Release We Shall Remain Album In July; “We Are Legion” Video Streaming

Swedish dark symphonic metal powerhouse Eleine have unveiled details of their fourth full-length album. Appropriately titled We Shall Remain, Eleine's new opus marks their first full-length release through new label home Atomic Fire Records following their Acoustic In Hell EP (October 2022). We Shall Remain will be released on July 14.

As an appetizer, the band has unveiled their first single off of the record, “We Are Legion,” alongside a music video: An instant hit delivering chuggy riffs, an empowering chorus, and Eleine's signature battle vibe.

"The song is our way of honoring our fans," comments the band. "They have named themselves the Eleine Legion and they have been with us through thick and thin. They have shown us their dedication time and time again, so this song came naturally to us when we started the writing process of We Shall Remain. This is truly a Legion song to and for our fans. It’s a reminder of your own worth, to feel empowered and that you're not alone!"

We Shall Remain was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead vocalist Madeleine Liljestam while Thomas "Plec" Johansson took care of co-recording, mixing ,and mastering at The Panic Room Studio in Skövde, Sweden. Its fiery artwork was designed by Nestor Avalos (nestoravalosofficial.com) and Madeleine Liljestam.

We Shall Remain will be available as a digibook CD, digibook CD + signed photo card (limited edition; EMP & Sound Pollution excl.), jewel case CD, LP (Orange/White), and digitally.

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or preorder it digitally to receive “We Are Legion” instantly at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Never Forget”

“Stand By The Flame”

“We Are Legion”

“Promise Of Apocalypse”

“Blood In Their Eyes”

“Vemod”

“Through The Mist”

“Suffering”

“War Das Alles”

“We Shall Remain”

“We Are Legion”:

Besides recently welcoming long-time live bass player Filip Stålberg as a new permanent member, Eleine will embark on their very first North American tour next month. Accompanying legendary Portuguese dark metallers Moonspell on their 30th anniversary tour across the US and Canada, the band will play twenty-three shows from April 29 through May 23 with additional support coming from Oceans Of Slumber and Vintersea on select dates. To help the band on their journey, head to gofundme.com.

Tour dates:

April

29 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

May

1 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

5 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees*

8 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewing*

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live*

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720*

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick*

12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge*

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*

14 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt*

16 - Denver, Co - Oriental Theater

17 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge #

19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s #

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground #

21 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus #

22 - Quebec, QC - Source De La Martiniere #

25 - Boston, MA - Sonia #

* with Vintersea

# no Oceans of Slumbers

(Photo: Madeleine Lijestam/Rikard Ekberg)