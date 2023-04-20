ELEINE Unveils Epic New Single “Never Forget”

Times are hard, we know. And while Tina Turner may have declared some time ago that, “We don't need another hero,” the opposite seems to be true. We need heroes, we need anthems, we need perseverance. And fast! Luckily for us, Eleine has heard the call with their newest single “Never Forget”.

Beginning with a heavy, thrashy riff which instantly drives the song forward and leads to a mighty chorus, the song is the perfect paradigm of the speed and epic vibe of their new album, We Shall Remain, set for release on July 14th via Atomic Fire Records.

The band comments, "Have you ever met someone who has scarred you? Made you doubt yourself? Maybe even made your life a living hell? We all have, in one way or another. But the most important part of experiencing something inevitable like this is to remember your own worth. It's not about you, but you can evolve and learn from the situation itself."

“Rise up. Accept what has been. Move forward and cut the strings attached to anyone who really doesn't give you anything else but a headache. In the end, we're all facing the same fate. Make sure your life along the way has as less toxic people as possible and make sure you are in charge of your own life."

We Shall Remain was written and produced by guitarist/vocalist Rikard Ekberg and lead vocalist Madeleine Liljestam while Thomas "Plec" Johansson took care of co-recording, mixing ,and mastering at The Panic Room Studio in Skövde, Sweden. Its fiery artwork was designed by Nestor Avalos (nestoravalosofficial.com) and Madeleine Liljestam.

We Shall Remain will be available as a digibook CD, digibook CD + signed photo card (limited edition; EMP & Sound Pollution excl.), jewel case CD, LP (Orange/White), and digitally.

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or preorder it digitally to receive “We Are Legion” instantly at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Never Forget”

“Stand By The Flame”

“We Are Legion”

“Promise Of Apocalypse”

“Blood In Their Eyes”

“Vemod”

“Through The Mist”

“Suffering”

“War Das Alles”

“We Shall Remain”

“We Are Legion”:

Besides recently welcoming long-time live bass player Filip Stålberg as a new permanent member, Eleine will embark on their very first North American tour next month. Accompanying legendary Portuguese dark metallers Moonspell on their 30th anniversary tour across the US and Canada, the band will play twenty-three shows from April 29 through May 23 with additional support coming from Oceans Of Slumber and Vintersea on select dates. To help the band on their journey, head to gofundme.com.

Tour dates:

April

29 - Brooklyn, NY - The Monarch

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

May

1 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

5 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees*

8 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewing*

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live*

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720*

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick*

12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge*

13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*

14 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt*

16 - Denver, Co - Oriental Theater

17 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge #

19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s #

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground #

21 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus #

22 - Quebec, QC - Source De La Martiniere #

25 - Boston, MA - Sonia #

* with Vintersea

# no Oceans of Slumbers

(Photo: Madeleine Lijestam/Rikard Ekberg)