ELETTRA STORM – Debut Album Powerlords Out In February; First Single “Higher Than The Stars” Streaming

Elettra Storm will release the debut album Powerlords on February 16 through Scarlet Records. First single and video “Higher Than The Stars” is out now.

Mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio (Wind Rose, Elvenking, Twilight Force); illustrated by Beatrice Demori/Oround Media (Moonlight Haze);

Powerlords will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Elettra Storm is the brand new power metal sensation brought to life in 2023 by SinHeresy co-founder Davide Sportiello.

Featuring the talented singer and model Crystal Emiliani (Re-X) on vocals and supported by top-notch musicians, the band will start a glorious 100% power metal ride at its finest, blending the magic of early 00’s genre superheroes like Stratovarius and Rhapsody of Fire with the modern female-fronted approach of Unleash the Archers.

Be ready to be enchanted by tales of mighty archangels, moon goddesses and underground civilizations; an escapism from the daily-life fatigue, but also a reflection on humanity virtues and faults.

Tracklisting:

“Higher Than The Stars”

“Redemption”

“Origin Of Dreams”

“Powerlords”

“Alone”

“Heirs Of The Descent”

“Sacrifice Of Angels”

“Spirit Of The Moon”

“Voices In The Wind”

“Higher Than The Stars” video:

Elettra Storm:

Crystal Emiliani - vocals

Francis D. Mary - guitar, vocals

Matteo Antoni - guitar

Davide Sportiello - keyboards, bass

Matteo Norbedo - drums

(Photo – Beatrice Demori / Oround Media)