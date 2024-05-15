ELETTRA STORM Release “Sacrifice Of Angels” Video; Powerlords Vinyl Edition Out In June

Elettra Storm has released a video for "Sacrifice Of Angels", fourth single taken from the debut album Powerlords released on February 16 by Scarlet Records.

Powerlords will be released on a limited vinyl version too (300 marbled blue copies) on June 21. Preorder at the Scarlet Records webshop.

Elettra Storm is the brand new power metal sensation brought to life in 2023 by SinHeresy co-founder Davide Sportiello.

Featuring the talented singer and model Crystal Emiliani (Re-X) on vocals and supported by top-notch musicians, the band will start a glorious 100% power metal ride at its finest, blending the magic of early 00’s genre superheroes like Stratovarius and Rhapsody of Fire with the modern female-fronted approach of Unleash the Archers.

Be ready to be enchanted by tales of mighty archangels, moon goddesses and underground civilizations; an escapism from the daily-life fatigue, but also a reflection on humanity virtues and faults.

Powerlords is out now in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Higher Than The Stars”

“Redemption”

“Origin Of Dreams”

“Powerlords”

“Alone”

“Heirs Of The Descent”

“Sacrifice Of Angels”

“Spirit Of The Moon”

“Voices In The Wind”

"Origin Of Dreams":

“Higher Than The Stars” video:

“Redemption”:

Elettra Storm:

Crystal Emiliani - vocals

Francis D. Mary - guitar, vocals

Matteo Antoni - guitar

Davide Sportiello - keyboards, bass

Matteo Norbedo - drums

(Photo – Beatrice Demori / Oround Media)