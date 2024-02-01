ELETTRA STORM Share "Origin Of Dreams" Music Video

Elettra Storm will release the debut album, Powerlords, on February 16 through Scarlet Records. Today, the band releases a video for "Origin Of Dreams", the third single from the album. Watch below:

Elettra Storm is the brand new power metal sensation brought to life in 2023 by SinHeresy co-founder Davide Sportiello.

Featuring the talented singer and model Crystal Emiliani (Re-X) on vocals and supported by top-notch musicians, the band will start a glorious 100% power metal ride at its finest, blending the magic of early 00’s genre superheroes like Stratovarius and Rhapsody of Fire with the modern female-fronted approach of Unleash the Archers.

Be ready to be enchanted by tales of mighty archangels, moon goddesses and underground civilizations; an escapism from the daily-life fatigue, but also a reflection on humanity virtues and faults.

Powerlords will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Pre-order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Higher Than The Stars”

“Redemption”

“Origin Of Dreams”

“Powerlords”

“Alone”

“Heirs Of The Descent”

“Sacrifice Of Angels”

“Spirit Of The Moon”

“Voices In The Wind”

“Higher Than The Stars” video:

“Redemption”:

Elettra Storm:

Crystal Emiliani - vocals

Francis D. Mary - guitar, vocals

Matteo Antoni - guitar

Davide Sportiello - keyboards, bass

Matteo Norbedo - drums

(Photo – Beatrice Demori / Oround Media)