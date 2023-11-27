ELETTRA STORM Signs With Scarlet Records; Debut Album Due In February

Elettra Storm has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

Elettra Storm is the brand new power metal sensation brought to life in 2023 by SinHeresy co-founder Davide Sportiello. Featuring the talented singer and model Crystal Emiliani (Re-X) on vocals and supported by top-notch musicians, the band will start a glorious power metal ride at its finest, blending the magic of early 00’s genre superheroes like Stratovarius and Rhapsody Of Fire with the modern female-fronted approach of Unleash The Archers.

Be ready to be enchanted by tales of mighty archangels, moon goddesses and underground civilizations; an escapism from the daily-life fatigue, but also a reflection on humanity virtues and faults!

The Elettra Storm debut album is expected to be released in February 2024.

Lineup:

Crystal Emiliani - vocals

Francis D. Mary - guitars, vocals

Matteo Antoni - guitars

Davide Sportiello - keyboards, bass

Matteo Norbedo - drums

(Photo - Beatrice Demori/Oround Media)