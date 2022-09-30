ELLEFSON-SOTO Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF SCOTT SOTO Reveal European Release Date For Vacation In The Underwold Album; "The Reason" Lyric Video Posted

ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records is proud to announce that the debut album, Vacation In The Underworld, by the living metal legends Ellefson-Soto will be released in Europe on November 11 under the exclusive license of Rat Pak Records.

In a partnership that has been years in the making, Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson and acclaimed metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto have joined forces for an all-new collaboration, Ellefson-Soto. The band follows the tradition of successful individuals that joined forces to create memorable music: David Coverdale & Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi & Glenn Hughes, Tommy Shaw & Jack Blades, Michael Sweet & George Lynch to name a few examples. The metal duo is joined by Andy Martongelli on guitar and keys and Paulo Caridi on drums to unleash their debut album, Vacation In The Underworld. The album features eleven tracks and three bonus recordings (four on the EU release) that demonstrate why Ellefson-Soto is considered legends by many in the metal world.

Vacation In The Underwold will be released in Europe on November 11 as jewel case CD and on December 16 as Transparent Green 180g Vinyl edition that is limited to 300. Both versions come with the exclusive EU bonus track. Pre-order here.

To celebrate the occasion, the band in collaboration with ROAR! Rock of Angels Records unveil a new lyric video for the song, “The Reason”. Watch below:

Vacation In The Underworld, available outside of Europe on October 7, was produced by Chris Collier and can be pre-ordered here.

From the fiery guitar lead of the album opener “Vacation In The Underworld” to the prog-metal fury of closer “Rise To Win,” Ellefson-Soto have created a debut that is sure to capture metal fans from all over the globe. Combining different styles of metal, songs like “Sharpen The Sword,” “The Revolution” and “Live To Die Another Day” showcase the various influences Ellefson-Soto have picked up over their four decades in music. Jade Etro from the Italian power metal band Frozen Crown makes a guest appearance on “The Day Before Tomorrow.” Steve Conley and Ken Mary from Flotsam and Jetsam perform on the title track “Vacation In The Underworld.”

Vacation In The Underworld tracklisting:

"Vacation In The Underworld"

"Like A Bullet"

"Sharpen The Sword"

"The Reason"

"S.T.N."

"The Revolution"

"Celebrity Trash"

"Live To Die Another Day"

"The Day Before Tomorrow"

"Hercules"

"Rise To Win"

"Out Of The Blue" (Bonus Track)

"Lone Star" (Bonus Track)

"Writing On The Wall" (Bonus Track)

"I'm Not Your Stepping Stone" (Bonus Track, only available in EU version)

“Like A Bullet” video:

"Vacation In The Underworld" video: