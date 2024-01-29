ELO's Cryptic Songs, Their Secret Messages, And The Mysterious Woman Who Cast Her Spell On JEFF LYNNE; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up... Let’s dive into the bizarre and sensational era of the Satanic Panic, a time when songs were accused of harboring "evil" hidden messages, and bands faced relentless scrutiny as alleged corruptors of society. While heavy metal bands were the primary targets, even the likes of today’s squeaky clean band ELO, the Electric Light Orchestra, found themselves entangled in the fanatical crusade. Today we break down the hidden messages in ELO’s music including the doubled-sided hit 'Sweet Talkin’ Woman' and 'Fire On High'. We unravel the stories behind these cryptic songs, their secret messages, and the mysterious woman who cast her spell on an unsuspecting rock star named Jeff Lynne and how 'Fire On High' might be the most bizarre and creepy B-side of the entire 70s… next on Professor Of Rock."