ELUVEITIE Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
June 29, 2022, an hour ago
Swiss folk metallers Eluveitie performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 25th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.
Setlist:
"Rebirth"
"King"
"Inis Mona"
"Deathwalker"
"A Rose For Epona"
"Ambiramus"
"Havoc"
"The Call Of The Mountains"
"Aidus"
Eluveitie recently released a new single, entitled "Aidus". Check out the official video below, and listen to the new single on a streaming platform of your choice, here.
Says Eluveitie: "A new era has begun: 'Aidus', one of the harshest Eluveitie songs ever, is out now!"
The video was directed by Marcus Overbeck and Michael Jörg, and produced by Filmefahrer Pictures/ Overbeck Media GmbH.