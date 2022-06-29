ELUVEITIE Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Swiss folk metallers Eluveitie performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 25th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Rebirth"

"King"

"Inis Mona"

"Deathwalker"

"A Rose For Epona"

"Ambiramus"

"Havoc"

"The Call Of The Mountains"

"Aidus"

Eluveitie recently released a new single, entitled "Aidus". Check out the official video below, and listen to the new single on a streaming platform of your choice, here.

Says Eluveitie: "A new era has begun: 'Aidus', one of the harshest Eluveitie songs ever, is out now!"

The video was directed by Marcus Overbeck and Michael Jörg, and produced by Filmefahrer Pictures/ Overbeck Media GmbH.