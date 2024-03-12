ELVELLON To Release Ascending In Synergy Album In May; Watch Music Video For First Single "A Vagabond’s Heart"

Rising symphonic metal force, Elvellon, is set to release their second album, Ascending In Synergy, on May 17. Today, the band has revealed the beautiful first single, “A Vagabond’s Heart”, featuring an exciting intro and one of the catchiest choruses on the album.

The fresh ten track offering marks the outfit’s Napalm Records debut, and is the successor to their 2018 album, Until Dawn, and 2015 EP, Spellbound. The official music video for the track “Born From Hope” from Until Dawn has reached 1.3M views on YouTube, and the EP version of the song has more than 2.5M Spotify streams.

Elvellon has performed at several festival stages both in their home country of Germany and abroad, such as RockHarz Festival, M’era Luna and Rock Fest Barcelona to name a few, and has shared the stage with significant bands in the scene such as Visions Of Atlantis. Check out the captivating music video for “A Vagabond’s Heart” below for a taste of what’s to come.

Elvellon state: "'A Vagabond's Heart' is based on a very old idea that goes way back to the early days of Elvellon. We finally got back to the material during the songwriting for Ascending In Synergy because we knew we had a little treasure there. Early on, even before the lyrics were written, many people around us saw it as a potential first single. Now, with the final lyrics and the song's theme of ‘finding yourself’ being so important to the whole album and the album title, we've wholeheartedly agreed.”

Ascending In Synergy proves that this promising German unit is on top of their game and skillfully manages to balance the tightrope act between diving into the early beginnings of symphonic metal, yet splicing all songs with a contemporary vibe. Opening track “Unbound” impresses with skillful orchestral arrangements and vocalist Nele Messerschmidt’s extraordinary voice. Dramatic, dark soundscapes and heavy riffs on songs like “Ocean Of Treason” and “The Aftermath Of Life” keep the listener in a tight grip. Elvellon’s dreamlike, cinematic side shines especially bright on tracks like “Last Of Our Kind” and “The Aeon Tree”. Massive album finale “Epiphany Of Mine” closes Ascending In Synergy impactfully, leaving the listener wanting for more.

Magical Ascending In Synergy proves that Elvellon is one of the most promising current bands in the German symphonic metal scene. Join Elvellon on an exciting journey between childlike wonders and hard-hearted bitterness.

Elvellon about Ascending In Synergy: “We are incredibly excited to see how our fans will receive Ascending In Synergy. A lot has happened since our debut album and the songwriting process has changed a lot. It still feels like 100% Elvellon to us, but the dynamics have expanded. It has become more orchestral and more metal at the same time. Also, lyrically we no longer stick to a single concept, but the songs are held together by a common thread.”

Ascending In Synergy will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Unbound"

"A Vagabond’s Heart"

"My Forever Endeavour"

"Ocean Of Treason"

"The Aftermath Of Life"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Into The Vortex"

"A Legacy Divine"

"The Aeon Tree"

"Epiphany Of Mine"

"A Vagabond’s Heart" video:

Elvellon are:

Nele Messerschmidt - vocals

Gilbert Gelsdorf - guitars

Maddin Klüners - drums

Pascal Pannen - keyboards

Jan Runkel - bass

(Photo - Paul Epp)