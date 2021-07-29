ELVENKING Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album; Special Edition Re-Release In Planning

Italian folk metallers Elvenking checked in with the following update on July 23rd:

"Dear Elvenlegions, today it's a very important day in our history: Heathenreel, our debut album, reaches its 20th Anniversary. What an incredible milestone. To celebrate this crucial day, later this year we will re-release the album in a very special edition. We will soon reveal all the details about this release, and more. Stay with us."

Tracklist:

"To Oak Woods Bestowed"

"Pagan Purity"

"The Dweller Of Rhymes"

"The Regality Dance"

"White Willow"

"Skywards"

"Oakenshield"

"Hobs An' Feathers"

"Conjuring Of The 14th"

"A Dreadful Strain"

"Seasonspeech"