ELVENKING Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album; Special Edition Re-Release In Planning

July 29, 2021, 14 minutes ago

news elvenking heavy metal

Italian folk metallers Elvenking checked in with the following update on July 23rd:

"Dear Elvenlegions, today it's a very important day in our history: Heathenreel, our debut album, reaches its 20th Anniversary. What an incredible milestone.  To celebrate this crucial day, later this year we will re-release the album in a very special edition. We will soon reveal all the details about this release, and more. Stay with us."

Tracklist:

"To Oak Woods Bestowed"
"Pagan Purity"
"The Dweller Of Rhymes"
"The Regality Dance"
"White Willow"
"Skywards"
"Oakenshield"
"Hobs An' Feathers"
"Conjuring Of The 14th"
"A Dreadful Strain"
"Seasonspeech"

 




