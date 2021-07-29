ELVENKING Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album; Special Edition Re-Release In Planning
July 29, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Italian folk metallers Elvenking checked in with the following update on July 23rd:
"Dear Elvenlegions, today it's a very important day in our history: Heathenreel, our debut album, reaches its 20th Anniversary. What an incredible milestone. To celebrate this crucial day, later this year we will re-release the album in a very special edition. We will soon reveal all the details about this release, and more. Stay with us."
Tracklist:
"To Oak Woods Bestowed"
"Pagan Purity"
"The Dweller Of Rhymes"
"The Regality Dance"
"White Willow"
"Skywards"
"Oakenshield"
"Hobs An' Feathers"
"Conjuring Of The 14th"
"A Dreadful Strain"
"Seasonspeech"