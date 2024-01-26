ELVENKING Debut Lyric Video For Previously Unreleased Song "Ethel"

All good things come in twos, right? After the Venom cover "Prime Evil", Elvenking deliver another bonus track from the Reader Of The Runes - Rapture era, called "Ethel". And this time it's their own unreleased song!

With the usual folky and hypnotizing sounds and the characteristic voice of singer Damna, the band sails into calmer waters with "Ethel". Highly sophisticated and enchanted as ever, "Ethel" is a great addition to a walk in the woods.

Says the band: "'Ethel' was written during the long songwriting session of the second and third chapters of the Reader Of The Runes chronicle, when we were all stuck in our homes during the COVID pandemic. Starting from a violin melody proposed by Lethien the song developed in one of the characteristic acoustic jig as we collected in the album Two Tragedy Poets… And A Caravan Of Weird Figures back in 2008 and through all Elvenking discography. Ethereal, dreaming and romantic the song introduces better the mysterious character of Ethel we have already glimpsed through the ROTR story and – as 'The Moon And Magic' – links the second chapter to the next and final one."