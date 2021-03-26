ELVENKING Drop New Single "The Moon And The Magic"; Music Video Streaming

In August 2019, Elvenking entered a new era with releasing the concept album Reader Of The Runes - Divination. Today, the band adds another chapter to their book of epic stories, presenting their Elvenlegions the single, “The Moon And The Magic”. Check out the video below.

The band states: "'The Moon and Magic' is the link between Reader of the Runes – Divination and the next chapters of the story to come. The song was written with the rest of the Divination material and was recorded during the sessions of the album but we wanted to have a bridge-song to be released between the first and the second album. It has been the last song written for the album with this specific idea in mind. The mood of both the music and the lyrics is kind of “calm-before-the storm”, a scene that catches the silence before everything reaches its climax. Plunge yourself into the Moon and Magic and read the Lines that no one reads…"

Considering the impressive history of Elvenking, there is no chance to deny it: The folk power metal band belongs to the most important and unique bands of the scene that made its way and established itself among the leading acts of Europa when it comes to powerful metal music with folk and pagan influences.

In 2019, the band released their next and tenth masterpiece, Reader Of The Runes – Divination. The concept album is an adventurous journey into a mystic world of runes, magic and ancient powers far away from the visible. But not only the overwhelming concept makes Reader Of The Runes – Divination the maybe most epic album Elvenking ever recorded. Musically it is definitely an album that breathes freshness while still bring totally loyal to the unique sound of the band.