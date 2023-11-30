ELVENKING Presents VENOM Cover "Prime Evil" Feat. TONY DOLAN & SNOWY SHAW; Audio

Following the release of their eleventh studio album, Reader Of The Runes - Rapture (AFM Records), heavy metal, pagan, folk and melodic death metal fusionists, Elvenking, have suprised fans with a stunning cover version of Venom's "Prime Evil". But, this isn't just another cover, the Elvenking version also features guest appearances of former Venom singer and bassist Tony Dolan, and Snowy Shaw (ex-Mercyful Fate, ex-King Diamond).

As Elvenking revealed, "It is a special song in many ways, starting from the fact that it is a love letter to a band and to a specific moment in time when metal was in fact imprinting our lives indefinitely. The second special aspect of this recording is the lineup. It is a surprise and a metal-dream come true for us since it sees Tony Dolan "Demolition Man" on vocals + bass (he was the original singer and bass player of Venom in the era in which this album was released and now he is still kicking with Venom Inc.), Snowy Shaw (ex-Mercyful Fate, ex-King Diamond, ex-Memento Mori, etc.) on drums, Damna on vocals + rhythm guitars, Aydan on solo guitar + keyobards and Lethien on the violin."

The cover of "Prime Evil" is streaming below:

Lineup:

Tony “The Demolition Man” Dolan (ex-Venom, Venom inc.) - Lead vocals and Bass

Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond, ex-Mercyful Fate, ex-Memento Mori, ex-Dimmu Borgir, etc.) - Drums

Damna - Lead vocals & Rhythm guitars

Aydan - Lead guitars, Keyboards and Backing vocals

Lethien - Violin

(Photo - Cunene)