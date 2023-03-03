ELVENKING Release New Single And Video "Bride Of Night" Feat. Former DRACONIAN Singer HEIKE LANGHANS On Guest Vocals

April 28 will see Elvenking return to fantasy with their epic new album Reader Of The Runes - Rapture via AFM Records. The band's eleventh studio album marks the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster record Reader Of The Runes - Divination.

Today, Elvenking have premiered a music video for "Bride Of Night", featuring former Draconian vocalist Heike Langhans.

Says the band: "We are proud to present our new song and video 'Bride Of Night'. It surely represents the more melodic side of our sound, yet dark and melancholic. We know that a lot of our fans love this side of Elvenking, so this is also a gift to you. Reader Of The Runes - Rapture will collect all of the shades of our sound from the more aggressive ever, to songs like 'Bride Of Night' so, by listening to the entire album you will travel through a multitude of nuances and atmospheres - we cannot wait for you to hear it in all its epicness! Heike Langhans offered her beautiful voice in the chorus backing Damna vocals. The amazing video is once again directed by Matteo Ermeti who did with us "Silverseal" and he couldn't better envision the story – a glimpse of painful romance that captures one of the chapters of the story."

Ever since their inception in 1997, Elvenking mastered their way to their own identity with courage and bravado, leaving behind the shackles of genres step by step before they truly broke out with their 2014 monument The Pagan Manifesto. Elvenking have been defying all genres, now feeling quite at home in their very own enchanted realm. With “Rapture”, the Italian collective delivers part two of their monumental Reader Of The Runes trilogy, and an epic metal quest of woe and despair, wrought with mysterious figures, dark magic and an altogether mesmerizing autumnal flair reminiscent of a forest glade during an Indian Summer. It’s more than just a metal album. It’s a moving story set to fabulous songs, bridging the gap between fantasy and reality. Many times before, Elvenking have weaved powerful magic into the world. This time, they truly came into their own, wresting their best effort yet from a global pandemic.

Reader Of The Runes - Rapture was written between 2020 and 2022, and was recorded between May and October 2022 by the band and renowned producer Scott Atkins (Cradle of Filth, Behemoth) who also took over mixing and mastering duties.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklist:

"Rapture"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Bride of Night"

"Herdchant

"The Cursed Cavalier

"To the North"

"Covenant

"Red Mist"

"Incantations"

"An Autumn Reverie"

"The Repentant"

"The Hanging Tree" lyric video;

"Rapture" video:

(Photo - Cunene)