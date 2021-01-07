ELVENKING's Live Invocations Concert Now Streaming

Italian masters of Pagan folk metal start 2021 with some great news: after an extremely successful streaming event of pre-recorded concert, Live Invocations, in November 2020, Elvenking decided to make the concert available for all fans worldwide. The special live session took place at The Central Recording Studios in Crevada, Italy, and has been a heartfelt wish of the band in this devastating year for live music industry. Check out the video below.

This way, the band is able to connect to their fans worldwide and offer distraction from the whole situation since the November/December tour had to be canceled due to comprehensive restrictions.

Said Elvenking: "Dear Elvenlegions, as promised here is some news about the Live Invocations live studio performance stream. We know that some of you couldn't watch it the first time so we decided to make the stream available permanently to give you all the chance to experience it. It can also be a good occasion to re-watch it if you caught this event back in November."