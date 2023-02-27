ELYSION Relesae "Raid The Universe" Animated Lyric Video

Elysion have released an animated lyric video for their new single, "Raid The Universe". Watch the clip below.

Already overwhelmed with emotions and melodies to share, the unexpected pandemic adds a veil of darkness to everyone’s view of the world today. This could not leave Elysion untouched either, as it influenced their new album when it comes to symbolism and atmosphere used on the record. Taking a few steps back and contemplating everything, it becomes clear that we are miserably failing as humanity.

April 7 in North America, and March 17 in Europe will see Elysion release Bring Out Your Dead through Massacre Records, their new offering will be available as CD Digipak, a limited LP Vinyl edition and Digital formats. The album title is a metaphor, suggesting that extreme times are requiring extreme measures to get rid of everything rotten inside us and let the healing begin.

Despite not being considered a concept album, Bring Out Your Dead indicates a crossover from darkness towards light; with "light being our better version, our pure nature, one that hasn't been poisoned by the corruption of mankind“. The ten new album tracks consist of a lot of different compositions, thus letting many different shades of their musical character show. Apart from Elysion’s distinctive own identity being prominent throughout the songs, it gave them great excitement to experiment with heavier sounds, a more alternative atmosphere and dynamics that led to an evolved sound compared to their previous releases.

Bring Out Your Dead was recorded and mixed by Mark Adrian, and was mastered by Nasos Nomikos at VU Productions.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Blink Of An Eye"

"Crossing Over"

"Far Away"

"Buried Alive"

"As The Flower Withers"

"Raid The Universe"

"This Time"

"Brand New Me"

"Blue Seasons"

"Eternity"

"Raid The Universe" lyric video:

"Crossing Over" video:

(Photo - Dimitris Tortzis)