EMASCULATOR Launch “Eradication Of The Asuras” Video

Brutal death band Emasculator has released the official music video for "Eradication Of The Asuras”, the newest single of the band's debut EP The Disfigured And The Divine.

The Disfigured And The Divine delves into themes of the Goddess in mythology and legend, womanhood and motherhood, overcoming obstacles, justice, spirituality, the human experience, and growing into power. Vocalist Mallika Sundaramurthy delves into the concepts behind the song and how it connects to the album's overall theme.

"'Eradication Of The Asuras' is about the Hindu goddess Durga. She is known as Mahishasuramardini, the slayer of the shape-shifting buffalo demon. He has been endowed with superpowers and is almost invincible. He has gained the boon that no man may kill him - only a woman. He hungers for power and wages war on the gods and defeats them. So the gods Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combine their energy to create Durga. They endow her with their many powers and weapons, and she goes off to fight the demon. Durga appears before him riding on a lion and an epic battle ensues. The demon attacks her in his many forms; lion, man, elephant, snake, and buffalo.

“On the tenth day, she strikes the death blow with her trident, and decapitates him with her Chakra, killing him. The gods rejoice and praise her. She bids farewell and promises to return when she is needed and called upon with devotion.

“Unlike the demon, Durga is violent out of necessity and in service to others. She is viewed as a great mother who enacts divine justice on the wicked for the liberation of the oppressed. In our song, we are reaching out to her for strength, so that we may persevere through dark, chaotic, and violent times.

“I am able to relate to her as a mother and protector of my children. They say every mother has a bit of Durga in her.

“There is another legend where Durga is fighting the demon Raktabīja. Every time he is wounded, blood falls to the ground and turns into more demons. So Kali comes forth from Durga's forehead. She holds a bowl and captures every drop of blood so it may not hit the ground, and she drinks it. Thus Durga is able to kill all the duplicates and at last, slays the demon Raktabīja.

“The music video combines these two stories from Hindu mythology, representing her power and the power of divine female energy, also known as Shakti.”

The EP is the product of the band sharing music back and forth online, and feeding off each other’s enthusiasm, ideas, and criticism. The guitars are heavily influenced by early 2000s underground brutal death (such as Disgorge, Deeds of Flesh, Disavowed, and Inveracity) while taking some inspiration from modern death metal. The drums meld together relentless blast beats with bone-jarring grooves. The vocals are aggressive and dynamic, featuring a wide range of techniques and styles.

The cover artwork - painted by vocalist and artist Mallika Sundaramurthy - is a portrait of the Hindu goddess Chhinnamasta.

"She is seen making the ultimate sacrifice for others," says Sundaramurthy of the concept behind her artwork. "She has severed her own head and is feeding her followers with her life force, her own blood. In giving, she is also receiving nourishment. She has overcome death and will soon return her head to its place. She is standing on a love-making couple, meaning she is above the life-procreation-death cycle. She can also be interpreted as a mother figure who sacrifices for her children, as mothers sacrifice and even risk their lives for their babies during childbirth."

New Standard Elite will release The Disfigured and the Divine on physical formats on September 25. Preorder at nserecords.bigcartel.com.

Emasculator will make their live debut at this year’s Texas Domination Fest, scheduled for September 26-28 in Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX. The band is set to tour Europe in May of 2025 around Nice To Eat You Deathfest (Czechia).

"The Unassailable" features a guest appearance by Vishal Singh, with chants by Swathi Kalahasti. Guest vocals on "Age of the Goddess" by Daniela Dahlien Neumanová.

The Disfigured And The Divine was mixed & mastered by Josh Welshman. Guitar and bass were recorded by L.B. at Divine Retribution Studios. Vocals recorded by Tonda Smrčka at Seabeast Production. Drums recorded by Taylor Hahn at Hahn Audio.

Tracklisting:

“Ecstasy In Disseverment (Of Self)”

“In Resplendent Terror”

“Thesmophoric Rites”

“The Unassailable”

“Eradication Of The Asuras”

“Age Of The Goddess”

“Supreme Void Of Acephalous Being”

"Eradication Of The Asuras" video:

“In Resplendent Terror”:

Emasculator is:

Mallika Sundaramurthy - Vocals

Teresa Wallace - Guitars

Morgehenna - Guitars

Cierra White - Drums