EMASCULATOR Launch “In Resplendent Terror” Single From Upcoming Debut EP

Brutal death band Emasculator has launched the first single off their debut EP, The Disfigured And The Divine. The song, "In Resplendent Terror," is the band's first offering since signing with New Standard Elite earlier this year.

The Disfigured and the Divine delves into themes of the Goddess in mythology and legend, womanhood and motherhood, overcoming obstacles, justice, spirituality, the human experience, and growing into power. The title symbolizes the state of the Divine Feminine as experienced in the modern world; highly controlled, often under attack, suppressed but ever-present, potent, important, fierce, and beautiful.

The EP is the product of the band sharing music back and forth online, and feeding off each other’s enthusiasm, ideas, and criticism. The guitars are heavily influenced by early 2000s underground brutal death (such as Disgorge, Deeds of Flesh, Disavowed, and Inveracity) while taking some inspiration from modern death metal. The drums meld together relentless blast beats with bone-jarring grooves. The vocals are aggressive and dynamic, featuring a wide range of techniques and styles.

The cover artwork - painted by vocalist and artist Mallika Sundaramurthy - is a portrait of the Hindu goddess Chhinnamasta.

"She is seen making the ultimate sacrifice for others," says Sundaramurthy of the concept behind her artwork. "She has severed her own head and is feeding her followers with her life force, her own blood. In giving, she is also receiving nourishment. She has overcome death and will soon return her head to its place. She is standing on a love-making couple, meaning she is above the life-procreation-death cycle. She can also be interpreted as a mother figure who sacrifices for her children, as mothers sacrifice and even risk their lives for their babies during childbirth."

New Standard Elite will release The Disfigured and the Divine on physical formats on September 25. Preorder at nserecords.bigcartel.com.

Emasculator will make their live debut at this year’s Texas Domination Fest, scheduled for September 26-28 in Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX. The band is set to tour Europe in May of 2025 around Nice To Eat You Deathfest (Czechia).

"The Unassailable" features a guest appearance by Vishal Singh, with chants by Swathi Kalahasti. Guest vocals on "Age of the Goddess" by Daniela Dahlien Neumanová.

The Disfigured And The Divine was mixed & mastered by Josh Welshman. Guitar and bass were recorded by L.B. at Divine Retribution Studios. Vocals recorded by Tonda Smrčka at Seabeast Production. Drums recorded by Taylor Hahn at Hahn Audio.

Tracklisting:

“Ecstasy In Disseverment (Of Self)”

“In Resplendent Terror”

“Thesmophoric Rites”

“The Unassailable”

“Eradication Of The Asuras”

“Age Of The Goddess”

“Supreme Void Of Acephalous Being”

“In Resplendent Terror”:

Emasculator is:

Mallika Sundaramurthy - Vocals

Teresa Wallace - Guitars

Morgehenna - Guitars

Cierra White - Drums