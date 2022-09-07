EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY Release New Video For “Craving Of The Mutated Fetus“

Brutal death metal purveyors Embryonic Autopsy have just issued a new video for the song “Craving Of The Mutated Fetus” off of their debut album, Prophecies Of The Conjoined, released February 2022 via Massacre Records.

Prophecies Of The Conjoined offers some of the most intense and uncompromising extreme music you can imagine, proving Embryonic Autopsy are eager to bring back the guttural and raw force of early '90s death metal the way it was meant to be.

The band consists of Tim King (Oppressor) on vocals, Scott Roberts (Otep) on guitar, and drummer Arnaud Krakowka. Guest musicians contributing solos include: James Murphy (Death, Obituary, Testament), Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation), Doc Coyle (God Forbid) and Justin James.

Tracklisting:

"Regurgitated And Reprocessed"

"Cauterized Womb Impalement"

"Prophecies Of The Conjoined"

"Craving Of The Mutated Fetus"

"Upon The Mayan Throne"

"Splicing The Alien Gene"

"Telekinetic Insemination"

"Cannibalized By Octuplets"

"Cauterized Womb Impalement (Genetically Altered)"

"Recombination Sequence Complete"

"Cauterized Womb Impalement" lyric video:

"Regurgitated And Reprocessed" video: